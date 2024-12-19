Ambedkar photos on benches, chants in the air: Karnataka Assembly erupts over Amit Shah’s remarks

Photos of Dr. BR Ambedkar placed on benches by Congress leaders set the tone for a stormy session in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. The move was a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Ambedkar, which Congress members claimed insulted the architect of the Indian Constitution. Photos of Dr. BR Ambedkar placed on benches by Congress leaders.(X/Priyank Kharge)

The session, part of the winter proceedings at Belagavi's Suvarna Soudha, quickly devolved into chaos as Congress and BJP members clashed over Shah’s statement.

What Amid Shah said

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Shah had reportedly said,“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata” (It has become a fashion to repeatedly invoke Ambedkar’s name. If God’s name were taken this many times, one would secure heaven for seven lifetimes).

Congress leader Priyank Kharge took to Twitter on Thursday, reacting to the ongoing uproar in the Karnataka Assembly over Amit Shah's controversial remarks on Ambedkar. In a tweet, Kharge highlighted the repeated chants of "Ambedkar" by the Treasury Benches in the Assembly, saying:

"The Treasury Benches in Karnataka Assembly are chanting Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... Do you have a problem with this fashion, @AmitShah & @BJP4India.?"

Congress MLC BK Hariprasad held up an Ambedkar photo at the start of the session, demanding immediate discussion. “The person who wrote the Constitution has been insulted,” he argued, while BJP MLC CT Ravi countered, suggesting a debate on who disrespected Ambedkar historically, referring to Congress’s past actions.

The Legislative Council Chairman, Basavaraj Horatti, initially agreed to allow a debate but later reversed his decision, stating that Shah was not present in the House to defend himself.

The disagreement escalated into a showdown as Congress members waved Ambedkar photos and shouted slogans against Shah and the BJP, while BJP members retaliated with placards of their own. Amid the uproar, the Chairman attempted to proceed with scheduled business, including the passage of the Mysuru Development Authority Bill, but the session remained chaotic.

Despite repeated adjournments, the situation failed to calm. The Chairman eventually ruled out any discussion on Shah’s comments, citing procedural limitations. Congress members strongly objected, accusing the BJP of undermining Ambedkar’s legacy.

(With PTI inputs)

