Bengaluru weather update: Light rain, warmer nights expected over next few days

Bengaluru is expected to experience light rainfall in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This weather pattern is attributed to a well-marked low-pressure area developing over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast. This warming coincides with the evolving low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to Indian Express report, the IMD's outlook for Thursday and Friday suggests minimal showers for the city, following 3 mm of scattered rainfall recorded on Wednesday. While Bengaluru recently experienced an unusually cold spell with temperatures dropping to a decade-low of 12.4°C earlier this week, the city’s nighttime temperatures have since risen significantly. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature reached 19.4°C, exceeding the seasonal average by 3.1°C. The trend is expected to continue, with a forecasted low of 18.9°C on Friday.

The system, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, is projected to move northwest toward northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, bringing widespread rain to the region.

Karnataka weather update

Karnataka is likely to witness moderate rainfall across its districts, with the possibility of heavy fog in inland areas, according to a forecast issued Thursday. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is bracing for heavier showers as the weather system intensifies near its coastline.

Coldest night since 2010

Bengaluru experienced an exceptionally chilly December night this week, with temperatures poised to drop to their lowest levels since 2010.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature on Tuesday night could reach 12.4°C—breaking a 14-year record. The last significant drop in December temperatures was on December 24, 2011, when the mercury fell to 12.8°C.

