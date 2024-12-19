Waqf row: 81% of farmers facing land encroachment notices in Karnataka are Muslims, govt says

The Karnataka government revealed on Wednesday that of the 11,204 farmers who received notices from the Waqf Board over land encroachment, around 81 per cent are Muslim, with only 2,080 farmers from the Hindu community. The current waqf land stands at 20,054 acres, significantly reduced from the 1.12 lakh acres listed in a 1974 gazette notification. (ANI PHOTO)

According to Indian Express, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that a committee, led by a retired high court judge, would be formed to examine whether temples and land cultivated by farmers fall under waqf assets.

The chief minister also assured the Karnataka Assembly that the government will not remove those temples which are built on Waqf properties. In case notices have been served to them, then they will be withdrawn, he said.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, speaking on behalf of the government, explained that out of the 20,000 acres of waqf land in Karnataka, only 4,500 acres are cultivable, making up just 0.006% of the total agricultural land in the state. He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation regarding Muslims encroaching on Hindu land.

The Waqf Act, established before Independence, was further explained by Gowda, who highlighted that much of the waqf land had been redistributed to farmers under the Land Revenue Act and Inam Abolition Act. The current waqf land stands at 20,054 acres, significantly reduced from the 1.12 lakh acres listed in a 1974 gazette notification, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru businessman duped of ₹5 lakh by cybercriminals posing as fake cops: Report)

This announcement came after the BJP staged a walkout, demanding that Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan address all queries. The BJP also called for the withdrawal of the 1974 notification. Siddaramaiah rejected this, pointing out that the notification was based on the Central Waqf Act, which the state government cannot amend.

In response to concerns over encroachment notices served to temples, Siddaramaiah assured that any notices issued to temples and farmers would be withdrawn. The ongoing debate saw a sharp exchange between the ruling and opposition benches, with the BJP accusing the government of politicizing the waqf issue.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro expansion to Hoskote, Nelamangala, and Bidadi? DK Shivakumar says government is considering It)