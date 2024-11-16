Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan summoned by Lokayukta in disproportionate assets case

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Lokayukta notice to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in disproportionate assets case

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan revealed on Saturday that he has been summoned by the Lokayukta police in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan.(HT File)
Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan.(HT File)

The minister told PTI that the Enforcement Directorate carried out a raid against him in connection with the disproportionate assets. Later, the ED transferred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation.

The ACB handed over the case to the Lokayukta for further probe, which has now served him a notice, Khan said.

"It's a routine notice. There's nothing new in it," he said.

While probing the IMA Ponzi scam, the ED had raided Khan way back in August 2021, sources said.

The ED later shared some material pertaining to the disproportionate assets case with the ACB. After the ACB became defunct, the case was transferred to the Lokayukta to investigate it further, they said.

(Also Read: 'How to become Karnataka CM?': DK Shivakumar’s advice to class 7 student goes viral)

'Kaalia Kumaraswamy' controversy

Recently, Khan sparked a controversy after calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaalia', a racist slur for being dark complexioned.

Retorting, the JD(S) demanded that the Congress government should sack Khan from the Cabinet for his racist slur. Clarifying his remarks, Khan said he never intended to hurt Kumaraswamy.

Khan said Kumaraswamy used to call him 'Kulla' (dwarf). Further, the state minister said he has been addressing the union minister as 'Kariyanna' (black brother).

At an election rally addressing the minorities in Ramanagara, Khan said the Channapatna Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara had no other option but to join the BJP earlier.

"Due to some differences in our party (Congress), he contested as an independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because 'Kaalia Kumaraswamy' was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeeshwara) has come back home," the minister said.

(Also Read: 'Biggest scam in Bengaluru': Man slams ‘illegal’ security deposit practices in city, X users relate from across India)

(With PTI inputs)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //