Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan summoned by Lokayukta in disproportionate assets case

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan revealed on Saturday that he has been summoned by the Lokayukta police in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan.(HT File)

The minister told PTI that the Enforcement Directorate carried out a raid against him in connection with the disproportionate assets. Later, the ED transferred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation.

The ACB handed over the case to the Lokayukta for further probe, which has now served him a notice, Khan said.

"It's a routine notice. There's nothing new in it," he said.

While probing the IMA Ponzi scam, the ED had raided Khan way back in August 2021, sources said.

The ED later shared some material pertaining to the disproportionate assets case with the ACB. After the ACB became defunct, the case was transferred to the Lokayukta to investigate it further, they said.

'Kaalia Kumaraswamy' controversy

Recently, Khan sparked a controversy after calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaalia', a racist slur for being dark complexioned.

Retorting, the JD(S) demanded that the Congress government should sack Khan from the Cabinet for his racist slur. Clarifying his remarks, Khan said he never intended to hurt Kumaraswamy.

Khan said Kumaraswamy used to call him 'Kulla' (dwarf). Further, the state minister said he has been addressing the union minister as 'Kariyanna' (black brother).

At an election rally addressing the minorities in Ramanagara, Khan said the Channapatna Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara had no other option but to join the BJP earlier.

"Due to some differences in our party (Congress), he contested as an independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because 'Kaalia Kumaraswamy' was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeeshwara) has come back home," the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)