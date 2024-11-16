'Biggest scam in Bengaluru': Man slams ‘illegal’ security deposit practices in city, X users relate from across India

A Bengaluru resident recently took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on what he called the “biggest scam in Bengaluru” – landlords withholding a portion of the security deposit when tenants vacate apartments, often citing unsubstantiated damage claims. Representational Image(Brigade Group)

“I’ve lived in maybe 10 apartments, and this illegal retention of deposit has happened every single time,” Varun Mayya wrote, striking a chord with many users who shared similar experiences.

How did the X users react?

The issue, which Mayya highlighted as specific to Bengaluru, was quickly reframed by users as a nationwide problem.

One user suggested a workaround, “The best way to avoid this is to hand over the apartment to a new tenant and take the deposit amount directly from them.”

Another shared a similar experience in Mumbai, where a friend had to involve the police to retrieve the deposit, though a deduction was still made. “The cops were bemused by the landlord’s demands, but Bombay cops are better in this way,” the user added.

Highlighting the severity of the problem elsewhere, a user remarked, “At least y’all get some of it back. In Gurgaon, the owner gets dementia the moment you leave and forgets you existed.”

Recently, another woman claimed she was asked to pay ₹5 lakh as security deposit on a ₹40,000 per month apartment. Harnidh Kaur took to social media to share her renting woes and her post has grabbed eyeballs on X (formerly Twitter), where many said that rent prices in Bengaluru are “out of control".

“5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40k rent. I’m so tired,” Kaur posted on X.

