Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Biggest scam in Bengaluru': Man slams ‘illegal’ security deposit practices in city, X users relate from across India

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 09:15 AM IST

The issue highlighted as specific to Bengaluru, was quickly reframed by users as a nationwide problem.

A Bengaluru resident recently took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on what he called the “biggest scam in Bengaluru” – landlords withholding a portion of the security deposit when tenants vacate apartments, often citing unsubstantiated damage claims.

Representational Image(Brigade Group)
Representational Image(Brigade Group)

“I’ve lived in maybe 10 apartments, and this illegal retention of deposit has happened every single time,” Varun Mayya wrote, striking a chord with many users who shared similar experiences.

Read the post here:

(Also Read: ‘43,000 rent, 2.5 lakh deposit’: Woman seeks tenant for 2BHK in Bengaluru)

How did the X users react?

The issue, which Mayya highlighted as specific to Bengaluru, was quickly reframed by users as a nationwide problem.

One user suggested a workaround, “The best way to avoid this is to hand over the apartment to a new tenant and take the deposit amount directly from them.”

Another shared a similar experience in Mumbai, where a friend had to involve the police to retrieve the deposit, though a deduction was still made. “The cops were bemused by the landlord’s demands, but Bombay cops are better in this way,” the user added.

Highlighting the severity of the problem elsewhere, a user remarked, “At least y’all get some of it back. In Gurgaon, the owner gets dementia the moment you leave and forgets you existed.”

Recently, another woman claimed she was asked to pay 5 lakh as security deposit on a 40,000 per month apartment. Harnidh Kaur took to social media to share her renting woes and her post has grabbed eyeballs on X (formerly Twitter), where many said that rent prices in Bengaluru are “out of control".

“5 lakh deposit for a flat with 40k rent. I’m so tired,” Kaur posted on X.

(Also Read: Bengaluru landlord demands 5 lakh deposit for flat with 40,000 rent. ‘Insane,’ says internet)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //