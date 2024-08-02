‘43,000 rent, 2.5 lakh deposit’: Woman seeks tenant for 2BHK in Bengaluru

The demand for housing in Bengaluru, India's IT hub, has reached exorbitant levels. For many, purchasing or renting a house has become a significant financial burden. A post shared on X gives a glimpse of that meteoric rise in property. A woman shared the post seeking a tenant for her 2BHK and listed the rent as ₹43,000, with 2.5 lakh as a deposit. The image shows glimpses of the 2BHK put up for rent in Bengaluru. (X/@Theleeshesh)

“We are moving out of our current 2BHK in Koramangala and looking for someone who’d be interested in taking it up! Want someone who will be willing to take it as it is (with all the furnishings). Rent 43k, deposit 2.5L, all furniture additional costs. DM for details!” X user Leesha Agarwal wrote. She also posted four pictures showing different corners of her house.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the viral post has collected more than 1.4 lakh views, and the numbers are increasing. The share has further accumulated over 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. A few tagged others to let them know about the apartment, and most were shocked at the rent and deposit for the place.

What did X users say about this post?

“Good house. But 2.5 lakh deposit for a house in Koramangala? Might as well start selling organs on the black market to make up for this,” joked an X user. Another person added, “2.5 L deposit WTF.”

While a third commented, “Deposit 2.5 L. Mazak hai kya BLR city (Is it a joke Bengaluru),” a fourth expressed, “43k rent for 2bhk that's Insane.”

