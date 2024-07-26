Bengaluru woman spends over 16,000 a month on Uber, more than half her home rent

Bengaluru, often touted as India’s IT capital, has a surprisingly high cost of living. Due to the notorious traffic, residents spend more on travel than accommodation. For one woman, her Uber bills surpassed half her monthly rent. In a social media post, she shared about the city’s exorbitant expenses, expressing that CRED’s feature helped her figure that out. Bengaluru: The screenshot shows Uber transactions for the month of July. (X/@yourswriterly)

“I can’t believe my Uber expenses are more than half the amount I pay as rent in Bengaluru. For me, this has got to be the most useful feature by CRED till date!” the woman wrote while sharing a screenshot of her Uber transactions.

According to a screenshot, the woman made 74 Uber transactions between July 1 and 25, totalling a staggering ₹16,600.

“At this point, maybe it's better if you buy yourself a vehicle. Even monthly EMIs would be far lesser,” posted an individual.

Another added, “You deserve a loyalty card from Uber.”

“As someone who pays 700 on one side, I dread looking at this feature. Thankfully I don’t have to travel to office everyday,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You can get a Baleno or an i10 on EMI at that same rate.”

“That's the only reason I bought a two-wheeler for myself here. Super convenient and don't have to think twice about going anywhere. And most important. Don't have to deal with ride cancellation and high ride prices in rain,” shared a fifth.