Bengaluru founder’s parents use avocados for pooja: ‘Offerings to God upgraded from bananas’

Most of us have grown up seeing bananas, apples, oranges and dry fruits as traditional offerings in Hindu poojas. However, a family replaced the fruits with exotic ones. A post showing just that has gained significant traction on social media. A family in Bengaluru used avocados instead of bananas as their offerings to God. Avocados used in pooja by a family in Bengaluru. (X/@dharmeshba)

“Parents are in town, and their offerings to God have been upgraded from bananas to avocados,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Take a look at the picture right here:

The post, since being shared on July 30, has accumulated over 5,500 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“What are they, millennials?” wrote an individual. To this, the original poster replied, “We are millennials.”



Another added, “God on low carbs!”

“Not middle class anymore. Avocado class,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “No gods like this foreigner. Please change back to bananas.”