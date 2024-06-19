 Criticism or motivation? Man's viral post on empty co-working space in Bengaluru sparks chatter | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi
Criticism or motivation? Man's viral post on empty co-working space in Bengaluru sparks chatter

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 19, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Even though the concept of work-life balance is increasingly becoming normal, an X user "shamed" people for leaving for home early.

In today's era, numerous people realise the importance of having a work-life balance. To maintain the same, a few people might even leave work early to have some time for their families or themselves. Even though the concept of work-life balance is increasingly becoming normal, an X user who goes by the name Sagar Lele "shamed" people for leaving for home early.

X user shared this image of empty co-working space in Bengaluru. (X/@sagar_lele)
X user shared this image of empty co-working space in Bengaluru. (X/@sagar_lele)

"There was a time when I'd have to reach the office at 7 am and leave at 2 am for me to be the first to reach and last to leave. This is a co-working space in Bangalore at 6:30pm. Shame," wrote Sagar in the post. He also shared a picture of the empty co-working space. (Also Read: Bengaluru couple finds cobra inside Amazon Xbox parcel, delivery giant responds)

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on June 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has over 1,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts to Sagar, and numerous people disagreed with him.

Here's how people reacted to it:

X user Rohit Gupta wrote, "You are the decisions you make. Some employees choose not to play the optics game. You do you."

Another user added, "What did you expect, GOLD MEDAL? Sorry but no, people are smart these days. More time doesn't mean more output. Putting in a concentrated 8 hrs is very productive. The rest of the time is for my family and for myself. I would love to see a company like Tesla or SpaceX if one is leaving at 2 am and coming at 6:30 am. Indian companies are average at best."

A third commented, "Get a life! Start living before it's too late. Impact counts, not hours."

Dr. Devashish Palkar, another X user, posted, "You decided to waste 120 seconds by writing this tweet. Instead, you could have focused your energies on building another loss-making unicorn or writing a narcissistic motivational post on LinkedIn or creating a cringe podcast talking about your 'achievements'".

Criticism or motivation? Man's viral post on empty co-working space in Bengaluru sparks chatter
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
