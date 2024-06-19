Viral video: Bengaluru couple claims to find live cobra inside Amazon package
The couple, both engineers from Bengaluru, claimed that the cobra started crawling out when they opened the package, but it got caught in the packaging tape.
A couple from Bengaluru claimed they found a live cobra inside their Amazon package. Reportedly, the engineer couple ordered an Xbox controller from the online delivery platform but were in for a scary surprise when they received the package. Upon opening the parcel, they came face to face with the snake.
"We ordered an Xbox controller 2 days ago from Amazon and received a live snake in the package. The package was directly handed over to us by the delivery partner (not left outside). We live on Sarjapur road and captured the entire incident on camera, plus we have eyewitnesses to the same," the customer told India Today.
How did the company respond?
The customer told the outlet that they received a refund but raised questions about the risk that this incident posed to their lives. "We did receive a complete refund, but what do we get for risking our lives here with a highly venomous snake? This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon's negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision. Where is the accountability for such a serious lapse in safety?" the customer added.
A video of the snake inside the package is going viral on social media. The video shows a half-opened Amazon package kept inside a bucket. A snake stuck in the packaging tape is wiggling and trying to escape.
Take a look at the viral video here:
"They have just shared a full refund, which they should have anyway. But we did not receive any compensation or an official apology beyond that. Their typical we regret the inconvenience caused to you, I believe does not count. This is by all means not acceptable to us as Amazon customers and to their delivery partner as an employee. This is a clear breach of safety. Also, I do not think we will receive a satisfactory resolution anytime soon," the customer told the outlet.
The snake was reportedly captured and later released in a safe place out of people's reach.
(HT.Com has contacted Amazon for a comment on this viral video but has not heard back yet)
