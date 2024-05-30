Indian woman in viral Amazon India vs Canada video claps back at critics: ‘I may be an NRI but…’

An Indian-origin woman in Canada, who faced backlash from a section of the internet over her video sharing her experience with Amazon Canada, has set the record straight, responding to critics who felt she did not care about labour exploitation. Selene Khosla's viral video compares Amazon return policies in India and Canada.(Instagram/Retuters)

Dr Selena Khosla,who has a Ph.D in Psychology,said she experienced a "cultural shock" after moving to Canada when she realised that she had to go to the local post office to return a product ordered on Amazon.

"The Amazon wale bhaiyaa (the Amazon delivery agent) will not come to your house to take the package back, you have to packet, print the label... and after doing all that hassle, you go to the post office to drop it," she said in a video on Instagram Reels posted last week.

The viral video has garnered over four million views and over 4,000 comments. A large number of people who watched the video criticised her.

"She is like, Why can't we exploit workers here in the West like we do in India?" lyricist and poet Puneet Sharma said.

"Yeah, but it's because we have cheap labour who barely make a living, that's why," another X user, Anupam, said.

"At any day, whatever inconvenience she experiences, she will choose to stay in Canada. The tone deafness on labour exploitation," X user Rajendranath said.

NRI in Canada responds to critics

Dr Selene Khosla responded to the negative comments on Wednesday, saying she was simply highlighting the "pros" of living in India.

"Appreciation for the haters who still manage to find faults in India, criticise others for appreciating India, and have the time to spread negativity, rather than reflecting inwards on their low sense of self-esteem, immense self-doubt, inferiority, and inability to actually feel relevant," she said in the comments section.

"I may be an NRI, but I’m doing my bit by highlighting the pros, rather than the cons."

The content creator has over 1.21 lakh followers on Instagram and has a profile with a blue tick.

"I’d be happy to help the haters with a free therapy session on gratitude. Wrote a PhD on it. Being nasty to others is a reflection of the hate you feel for yourself, and I’d love to help you all feel better," she said, responding to the hate comments.

