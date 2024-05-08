'Amazon India selling used products as new': Man after receiving old laptop, company apologises

X user Rohan Das took to the microblogging platform to share an incident with Amazon India. Das alleged that the company is "selling used products as new ones". He shared that he has ordered a laptop from the platform, however he ended up receiving a refurbished one. After he expressed his disappointment with the company on social media, many people flocked to the comments section of the post and reacted to it. The man received an old laptop from the company. (REUTERS)

"I was scammed by Amazon! @amazonIN selling used products as new. Today I received a 'new' laptop from Amazon, but it had already been used and the warranty started in December 2023," wrote Das in his post. He also shared a video of the laptop alongside. The video shows him presenting the warranty and the condition of the laptop to people. He also claims that the seller sent him a used product. (Also Read: Amazon, retailer fined ₹45,000 for refund delay of laptop: Here's what happened)

Take a look at the post shared by Das here:

This post was shared on May 7. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has over 1,100 likes and numerous comments. The official handle of Amazon also took to the comments and apologised for the same. They also asked Das for his order details.

Here's how other people reacted:

An individual wrote, "@amazonIN Do you resell the laptops you have already sold to the customers? Is this not dangerous from a security point of view? How can a customer trust you like this?"

A second added, "Take this issue to 'consumer courts', write an application using words 'cheating' 'manipulating public trust: a non-technical person would have never realised the scam' 'mental agony' ask for 10lakhs compensation."

"Please write a review about the seller and your experience on Amazon so that others will not go through such an experience and won't buy from that seller," commented a third.

A fourth added," I was thinking about ordering a new laptop from Amazon. Thank you, I will buy from a local vendor."