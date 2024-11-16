'How to become Karnataka CM?': DK Shivakumar’s advice to class 7 student goes viral

A class seven student recently asked Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar how he could become the Chief Minister of Karnataka during an interaction session at Vidhana Soudha. The video of this incident is now going viral on social media platforms.

Respoding to Vidya Sagar’s question, Shivakumar said, “In a democracy, anyone can achieve anything. A good education, financial stability, and leadership skills will set you on that path,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience, Moneycontrol reported.

On Children’s Day, Shivakumar engaged in an ‘insightful’ and ‘lively conversation’ with schoolchildren from BBMP institutions at Vidhana Soudha.

The interaction provided a rare platform for students to engage with state leaders. The day’s event allowed children to moderate discussions, building their public speaking and leadership skills.

Alongside Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who leads the Congress government in the state, also attended the event. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, son of the late former Chief Minister S Bangarappa, was present to support the initiative.

Free bus rides for boys?

During the session, students raised a range of important issues. One student, Charan, inquired about the state’s free bus ride scheme, which currently benefits only girls. He asked why such perks are not extended to boys as well. Shivakumar responded, hinting that the government may expand the benefit for specific age groups in the future.

Another student raised concerns about access to quality education in rural areas. Shivakumar revealed plans to set up 2,000 new schools in villages across Karnataka, supported by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Concerns about education quality in BBMP schools

Education quality in BBMP schools was another concern raised by Harsha, a class five student. Shivakumar responded by highlighting the state’s plans to improve over 46,000 government and BBMP schools through merit-based teacher recruitment and processes modeled on the standards of CBSE and ICSE schools.

