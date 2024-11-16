Bengaluru to face power outage today: Complete list of areas affected

Bengaluru residents in several areas will experience power outages on Saturday due to scheduled maintenance work. Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly.

From 10 AM to 3 PM, the following areas will be affected:



IAS Colony, KAS Colony, NS Palya Industrial Area, Jhanvi Enclave, Bilekahalli Main Road, Jayanagar (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 4th T and 9th Blocks), East End ABCD Road, BHEL Layout, SRK Gardens, NAL Layout, Tilaknagar, Shanthi Park, Jayadeva Hospital, Ranka Colony Road, NS Palya Main Road, GRB Main Road, Bismillahnagar, Vega City Mall, Airtel Office, Bannerghatta Main Road, KEB Colony, Gurappanapalya, BTM I Stage, Nimhans, Kidwai, Someshwaranagar, Wilson Garden, and RV Road.

From 12 PM to 1:30 PM, the following areas will face disruptions:



Jayamahal Extension, Nandidurg Road, Doordarshan, Jayamahal Road, Munireddypalya, JC Nagar, Marappa Garden, Chinnappa Garden, and surrounding areas.

Bengaluru residents faced scheduled power cuts as the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) undertook critical maintenance work on Thursday, and Friday, i.e., November 14 and 15.

This maintenance included various infrastructure improvements such as the Jalasiri 24x7 water supply project, high-tension (HT) line reconductoring, servicing of RMUs (Ring Main Units), repair and replacement of HT connections, tree trimming, system upgrades, and other essential repairs.

Power supply interruptions lasted between 10am and 4pm, although some areas saw restoration delays until approximately 5pm.

