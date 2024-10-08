A 50-year-old woman in Bengaluru died after an electric wire fell on her while walking on the road on Monday. The incident happened in Tavarekere area and raised eye-brows of the residents on civic apathy in Bengaluru. Woman dies in Bengaluru after live power wire snaps her while walking on road, BESCOM officials booked

According to reports, the deceased is identified as Manjamma, a resident of Chikkanahalli in Ramanagara. At 10 am, while Manjamma was walking on the road, the power wire landed on her and she was electrocuted. She reportedly died on the spot.

There were two people along with Manjamma when the incident happened and one of them even tried to save her after she was electrocuted. However, due to the risk of being electrocuted, the person was stopped from saving her.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against BESCOM officials. Speaking to Deccan Herald, a police officer told, “We booked BESCOM officials in this case. We are investigating the case further.” The dead body has been sent to the post mortem.

In a similar incident last year, A 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby lost their lives after being electrocuted on the footpath near Hope Farm in Kadugodi police station limits. The deceased, Soundarya, had stepped on a live wire assuming it to be an optical fibre cable and both of them died on the stop after being electrocuted. Soundharya’s husband [Kumar] who was with them escaped the electrocution.

Police said that the couple was returning to Bengaluru via bus from their hometown in Salem of Tamil Nadu after celebrating Deepavali there. They got off the bus near Hope Farm junction. The woman was carrying her daughter and a bag while her husband was carrying a trolley. Though Kumar tried to save them, he was helpless as he also sustained a shock.