Punjab's 'Business Class' programme sees over 20,000 student ventures generate ₹90 crore in first year

Punjab's higher education institutions have reported encouraging results from the state's 'Business Class' programme, with more than 20,000 student-led ventures collectively generating nearly ₹90 crore in revenue during its first year, according to the state government. This program not only equips students with vital entrepreneurial skills but also aims to foster a culture of innovation and self-employment among youth. (HT File) (HT_PRINT)

Higher and Technical Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the programme, introduced as a compulsory subject for students pursuing BCom, BBA, BTech, BVoc, and those enrolled in ITIs and polytechnics, covered nearly 95,000 students across Punjab in the 2025-26 academic session. Of these, 25,693 students started businesses, while 20,241 ventures generated close to ₹90 crore in revenue.

"The objective is not merely to award degrees but to nurture young innovators, entrepreneurs and job creators," Bains said. He added that the initiative is aimed at equipping students to create employment opportunities alongside pursuing higher education.

The two-credit course was rolled out across 20 universities, 494 colleges, 320 ITIs and 91 polytechnics, covering 925 higher and technical education institutions. The curriculum focuses on practical entrepreneurial skills, including identifying business opportunities, customer discovery, market validation, pricing, digital presence, financial planning and business management. According to the government, nearly 57,000 students participated in practical business activities during the academic session.

Student ventures across sectors The programme has led students to launch ventures across sectors such as e-commerce, food services, digital content creation, graphic design, fitness, retail, agriculture, handicrafts and local services.

Among the examples cited by the government:

Saurav, a Computer Engineering student at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, launched a matcha beverage venture that generated around ₹ 90,000 through sales at college events.

Sharanveer Singh of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, developed a digital career guidance platform that has attracted over 2.5 lakh users.

Pankaj, a BCom student at Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar, started an online artificial jewellery business through social media, serving around 150 customers and generating approximately ₹ 30,000 in revenue.

Kamaljeet Singh of Government ITI, Patiala, established a mushroom cultivation venture that earned nearly ₹ 1.5 lakh.

Gaganpreet Kaur Rangi of Government ITI (Women), Mohali, launched a home-based nail art business that generated around ₹ 55,000.

Ramandeep Singh of Government ITI, Mohali, started an online electronics business with its own website. Expansion planned from 2026-27 Following the programme's first-year performance, vice chancellors of universities across Punjab have recommended extending 'Business Class' to all undergraduate degree programmes from the 2026-27 academic session.

Initially limited to BCom, BBA, BTech and BVoc courses, the programme is proposed to be expanded to BA, BSc and other undergraduate courses, enabling more students to receive entrepreneurship training alongside their regular studies.

Bains said the initiative forms part of the state's 'Sikhya Kranti' programme and aims to integrate entrepreneurship into higher education by helping students develop practical business skills while pursuing their academic programmes.