Bengaluru to get 153 acre Cubbon Park like space in this area. More details

To restore Bengaluru’s ‘Garden City’ crown, Karnataka government decided to develop Cubbon-park like eco space in North Bengaluru. The new park that is going to come up in Yelahanka will increase the city's reducing lung spaces. Cubbon park (File pic)(AFP Photo)

Speaking at an event, Karnataka Forest minister Eshwar Khandre said, “There is a 153-acre land in North Bengaluru which was under Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC). The forest department will turn it into a park that is similar to Cubbon Park. Bengaluru will get a new lung space for its people.”

Khandre also said that another big park is needed for Bengaluru as the city is growing rapidly. He said, “North Bengaluru is growing at a bigger phase and people of this area need a lung space to breathe. It will be named after Salumarada Timmakka,” he added.

Timmakka is a popular environment from Karnataka who planned 385 Banyan trees between Hulikal and Kudur and single-handedly developed a 45-kilometer green cover on a highway. She was also conferred with Padma Shri in 2019 for her contribution to ecology.

Cubbon Park has been a favorite spot for people of Bengaluru as it reflects the true nature of the city. The government had plans to construct a 10-storey building inside Cubbon Park and it received a flak from the people. However, it later revoked the decision.