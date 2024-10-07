'Social media ruined Bengaluru’s reputation': Man moves to Bengaluru after 5 years in Gurgaon

Bengaluru, a city known for its vibrant startup culture and pleasant weather, has recently faced significant scrutiny on social media, with many claiming it is no longer the city it once was. However, for one returnee from Gurgaon, the city's essence feels remarkably unchanged, even after a five-year absence. Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.(PTI)

Pranay Loya, whose LinkedIn profile reveals a background in fintech and entrepreneurship said, despite the negative narratives circulating on social media, Bengaluru's spirit of innovation and inclusivity remains unparalleled. “Regardless of what social media claims, this city retains its charm and abundant opportunities,” he asserted.

Loya also noted that Bengaluru still faces the same challenges. “Auto and cab drivers drive like there’s no tomorrow,” he commented, though he was pleased to find that he faced no judgment for speaking Hindi, highlighting the city’s inclusivity.

He humorously highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit in Bengaluru, saying, “If you throw a paper plane into a crowd, chances are it will land in front of a startup founder working in Generative AI.”

Bengaluru's weather, affordability and more

The returnee also praised Bengaluru’s weather, saying, “I could work for 70 hours a week just sitting on the terrace without feeling the heat.” This comfortable climate has long been a draw for professionals seeking a work-life balance.

Affordability was another aspect he cherished, mentioning a delightful meal at Tazaa Thindi, where a dosa, idli, vada, and filter coffee cost him just ₹100. This highlights Bengaluru's cost-effective dining options, a stark contrast to many other metropolitan cities.

Moreover, he emphasised that Bengaluru remains a land of opportunities. Many individuals have left their well-paying jobs in other cities to build their dreams here, attracted by the city’s infrastructure, venture capital access, and thriving startup ecosystem.

Recently, Bengaluru has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, including language disputes, poor infrastructure, and severe traffic congestion.

Loya’s post garnered over 2,900 posts and over a hundred likes and reshares.

