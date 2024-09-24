Peak Bengaluru, peak comfort: Auto driver installs office chair in autorickshaw

Bengaluru may be known as the city of tech professionals, but its auto drivers are equally impressive. Time and again, they have shown remarkable ingenuity that sets them apart. Take, for example, the driver who whips out his smartwatch to display the QR code for payments instead of taking cash from customers. This Bengaluru auto driver swapped his driver's seat for an office chair(X/@shivaniiiiiii_)

Now, adding to the short but impressive list of Bengaluru autorickshaw innovations is one driver who upgraded his driver's seat for an office chair.

A photo shared by X user Shivani Matlapudi shows the auto driver sitting coolly on a swivel office chair for optimum comfort and ergonomic support while driving his vehicle.

“Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love Bangalore,” Matlapudi wrote while sharing the photograph on the social media platform X, where it is going steadily viral.

Take a look at the picture here:

X users were much impressed by the auto driver’s vehicle upgrade.

One person called it the “Beauty of Bangalore.” Another wrote: “Auto driver simulation game went too far this time.”

Given that office chairs are designed for extended periods of sitting, some users felt that the chair could not have been put to better use. “At least he cares for his posture,” an X user commented.

“Hahah back-health care max,” another said, while a person added: “Back problems are real.”

The picture even impressed David Hoang, who works as VP - Head of Design, AI at Atlassian and is set to visit Bengaluru soon. “I’m going to Bangalore soon and can’t wait to experience it!” Hoang commented on the picture.

However, some people also raised concerns about the safety issues surrounding seat swaps.

“That’s probably violating some section of the Motor Vehicles act. Every part needs to be certified, especially those concerning safety. Saying this because I worked in the design department of a German truck manufacturing org,” a user pointed out.