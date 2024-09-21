Menu Explore
Meet Bengaluru's tech-savvy auto driver, who flashes his watch to collect payments

ByYamini C S
Sep 21, 2024 02:30 PM IST

A Bengaluru auto driver is embracing the digital revolution by using a smartwatch to collect payments via QR code, leading to a “Peak Bengaluru” moment.

In yet another “Peak Bengaluru” moment, an auto driver in Bengaluru is making waves, by not just navigating the city's chaotic traffic but also steering his way into the digital age -- with a QR code on his smartwatch! The auto driver uses a QR code on his smartwatch to collect payments for his rides, making for a viral post on social media.

A social media post featuring a picture of the auto driver with his tech-savvy smartwatch and QR code has gone viral, garnering over 488,000 views and 24,000 likes.(X)
A social media post featuring a picture of the auto driver with his tech-savvy smartwatch and QR code has gone viral, garnering over 488,000 views and 24,000 likes.(X)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru flatmates use corporate-style document to tackle household chores

With India embracing the digital revolution, Bengaluru stands at the forefront of this transformation. Known for its hipster tech culture and start-up spirit, the city is teeming with innovators and early adopters. And the auto driver, called “Anna” by various social media users, is blending seamlessly into this landscape, proving that even the most traditional professions can hop on the digital bandwagon.

ALSO READ | Decoding the ‘Deep Bengaluru’ trend: Who started it? Why? What does it have to do with ramen?

A social media post featuring a picture of the auto driver with his tech-savvy smartwatch and QR code has gone viral, garnering over 488,000 views and 24,000 likes. “Auto anna pulled out the #peakBengaluru move,” the user posted on X.

The post also amassed a horde of quirky and hilarious responses, with the official account of “Peak Bengaluru” replying with a laughing emoji.

See the post here:

“Anna: 1; All of us: 0,” a user commented.

ALSO READ | Only in Bengaluru: Intern informs CEO he’s quitting as his AI start-up got funding

Other comments included, “Modern problems require Modern solutions,” and “Bitcoin accepted?”

“Wow...Now I accept that India has become digital,” another user wrote.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
