Meet Bengaluru's tech-savvy auto driver, who flashes his watch to collect payments

In yet another “Peak Bengaluru” moment, an auto driver in Bengaluru is making waves, by not just navigating the city's chaotic traffic but also steering his way into the digital age -- with a QR code on his smartwatch! The auto driver uses a QR code on his smartwatch to collect payments for his rides, making for a viral post on social media. A social media post featuring a picture of the auto driver with his tech-savvy smartwatch and QR code has gone viral, garnering over 488,000 views and 24,000 likes.(X)

With India embracing the digital revolution, Bengaluru stands at the forefront of this transformation. Known for its hipster tech culture and start-up spirit, the city is teeming with innovators and early adopters. And the auto driver, called “Anna” by various social media users, is blending seamlessly into this landscape, proving that even the most traditional professions can hop on the digital bandwagon.

A social media post featuring a picture of the auto driver with his tech-savvy smartwatch and QR code has gone viral, garnering over 488,000 views and 24,000 likes. “Auto anna pulled out the #peakBengaluru move,” the user posted on X.

The post also amassed a horde of quirky and hilarious responses, with the official account of “Peak Bengaluru” replying with a laughing emoji.

“Anna: 1; All of us: 0,” a user commented.

Other comments included, “Modern problems require Modern solutions,” and “Bitcoin accepted?”

“Wow...Now I accept that India has become digital,” another user wrote.