Bengaluru flatmates use corporate-style document to tackle household chores

In a classic Bengaluru moment, an X user shared how she and her flatmates divide household chores. What makes it hilarious? They use a shared document to assign tasks. X user shares a four-column table titled “the ultimate list of chores you did not sign up for”(X/Tanvi Gaikwad)

Tanvi Gaikwad, an engineer working in Bengaluru remarked, “Welcome to Bengaluru: Where flatmate duties are documented like a corporate project and the house gods might need their own Slack channel to weigh in on our mess.”

She shared a four-column table titled “the ultimate list of chores you did not sign up for,” detailing who is responsible for each task along with quirky reasons for why these chores matter.

Some of the reasons include, “Pay your rent on time or risk becoming a tenant in your own fantasy land, pay the gas bill on time, or we might end up cooking dinner over a campfire in the living room, contribute to the Cook Fund or prepare to experience the ‘Chef's Special’ sneeze-ridden food.”

Take a look at the post here:

How did X users react?

Responding to Gaikwad, an X user said, “Honestly, this could either be the best thing ever or by day two this is in trash.”

Another X user chimed in, saying that boys are better at managing chores. “If someone feels like doing they do the chore else no one does it. someday all of us together decide to do it. Going on from past 3+ years.”

Another user shared a screengrab of a WhatsApp conversation where one person humorously commented, “Didi ne sirf dough chor diya hai. Iska bhatura banana padega.” (The cook has just made dough. We’ll have to make bhatura from this.)

