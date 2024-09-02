Bengaluru intern tells boss his AI startup got funding: ‘I don’t need this internship anymore’

In yet another incident that can only happen in Bengaluru, the startup hub of India, an intern quit his internship at a tech company after his own startup received funding. Karthik Sridharan, the CEO of Flexiple, shared a screenshot of his conversation with the intern in question. Only in Bengaluru: An intern tells his CEO that his own startup received funding. (X/@KarthikS2206)

Sridharan, co-founder and CEO of Flexiple, a global platform to connect techies and employers, messaged the unnamed intern over WhatsApp to ask why he missed work on Friday.

The intern told him that he took the day off to meet with a venture capitalist, and capped off the conversation by informing Sridharan that his AI startup had received funding an he no longer needed the internship.

“Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC. My AI startup got funded. I don’t need the internship anymore,” the intern informed Sridharan. “This only happens in Bangalore,” Karthik Sridharan wrote while sharing the screenshot on X.

Take a look at the post below:

The exchange drew mixed reactions on social media. While some people were impressed with the intern for getting funding and wished him well on his entrepreneurial journey, others criticised him for the way he quit his current gig.

“Glad for the kid! Just hope someone guide him to get better at communications as well!” wrote Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler.

“I think this is disrespectful to some extent but understandable,” an X user said.

“No matter how young or inexperienced someone is, basic communications skills, respect for others is needed,” another concurred.

“I guess that internship was just the warm-up!” quipped one X user, while another wrote: “Just Bengaluru things” with a laughing face emoji.

Bengaluru is widely acknowledged as the startup hub of India, outranking Delhi and Mumbai in terms of startup ecosystem, according to Startup Genome's Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024.