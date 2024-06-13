 Five AI startups in one HSR building make for a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment: ‘AI land of India’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five AI startups in one HSR building make for a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment: ‘AI land of India’

BySanya Jain
Jun 13, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Srikrishna Swaminathan, co-founder of Factors AI, shared a picture of a Bengaluru building that houses five AI startups.

Nowhere is the AI revolution more apparent than in the Silicon Valley of India, where a single office building is currently housing not one, not two but five AI startups. A pic of Urban Vault in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout is going viral on social media, where many are calling it a “Peak Bengaluru” moment.

A pic shows five AI companies in the same shared office space in Bengaluru.(X/@swamikrish2001)
A pic shows five AI companies in the same shared office space in Bengaluru.(X/@swamikrish2001)

The picture in question shows a whiteboard listing the five companies working out of the Urban Vault building in HSR Layout. Remarkably, all the five companies are AI firms - starting with Loop AI on the ground floor, Factors AI on first floor, Raga AI on second floor, Frinks AI on third floor and Actyv AI on the fourth floor.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

(Also read: Peak Bengaluru: Startup co-founder and colleague, who are neighbours, get stuck in traffic. And then…)

A picture of the whiteboard was shared on the social media platform X by Srikrishna Swaminathan, co-founder of Factors AI. “HSR vibes…” he wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at Swaminathan’s post below:

The photograph generated much amusement on X, where many remarked on the profusion of new companies dealing in some way with artificial intelligence.

“I legit got confused between two AI companies today. It's an avalanche,” wrote one person.

“That’s how ‘Building AI’ looks like,” another quipped.

“The AI land of India,” a third wrote.

One of the founding members of Loop AI also commented on the post, inviting the co-founder of Factors AI to their office. “Lmaoo drop by to the ground floor sometime,” wrote Puranjay Chandel to Swaminathan.

The AI revolution was brought on last year by OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot which took the world by storm. More recently, Canva’s annual Visual Economy Report suggested that 9 out of 10 businesses in India are integrating AI into their workflow.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Five AI startups in one HSR building make for a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment: ‘AI land of India’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On