Five AI startups in one HSR building make for a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment: ‘AI land of India’

Nowhere is the AI revolution more apparent than in the Silicon Valley of India, where a single office building is currently housing not one, not two but five AI startups. A pic of Urban Vault in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout is going viral on social media, where many are calling it a “Peak Bengaluru” moment. A pic shows five AI companies in the same shared office space in Bengaluru.(X/@swamikrish2001)

The picture in question shows a whiteboard listing the five companies working out of the Urban Vault building in HSR Layout. Remarkably, all the five companies are AI firms - starting with Loop AI on the ground floor, Factors AI on first floor, Raga AI on second floor, Frinks AI on third floor and Actyv AI on the fourth floor.

A picture of the whiteboard was shared on the social media platform X by Srikrishna Swaminathan, co-founder of Factors AI. “HSR vibes…” he wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at Swaminathan’s post below:

The photograph generated much amusement on X, where many remarked on the profusion of new companies dealing in some way with artificial intelligence.

“I legit got confused between two AI companies today. It's an avalanche,” wrote one person.

“That’s how ‘Building AI’ looks like,” another quipped.

“The AI land of India,” a third wrote.

One of the founding members of Loop AI also commented on the post, inviting the co-founder of Factors AI to their office. “Lmaoo drop by to the ground floor sometime,” wrote Puranjay Chandel to Swaminathan.

The AI revolution was brought on last year by OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot which took the world by storm. More recently, Canva’s annual Visual Economy Report suggested that 9 out of 10 businesses in India are integrating AI into their workflow.