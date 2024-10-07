‘Walking in Bengaluru is an extreme sport’: Techie slams city's infra in viral post. Watch

A tech worker in Bengaluru recently likened navigating the city to an extreme sport after a close call while attempting to board a bus at the Konanakunte bus stop near the Forum Falcon City Mall last week, nearly losing his balance and getting injured. The Bengaluru techie shared two videos showing the footpath in shambles, with one featuring concrete strips at the edge. (X)

He also shared two videos showing the footpath in shambles, with one featuring concrete strips at the edge. Several passengers were seen precariously balancing on these structures as they waited to get on a bus. Prabhuswamy, who was set to take the same bus decided against it, unwilling to navigate the risky pavement.

"Walking in Bengaluru is an extreme sports. Need the skill to balance on tiny concrete strip and to jump from footpath to road! No, I didn't dare take this bus! Just one slip and a lifetime injury - that's how pedestrians are treated in the so-called "Infra Era"! #NadeyaluBidi," the techie, Yogeesh Prabhuswamy, wrote on social media site X.

The post garnered more than 27,700 views at the time this article was being written, and over 350 likes. It also amassed a horde of comments, with one wriitng, “Those that survived and excelled in this sport could go to Olympics one day!”

“Even more shameful for bbmp is that these have been built just now, not old crumbling infrastructure. Even new development is being done in such a shoddy way that there's no hope. And this is the case all over. Whitefield is covered with this wherever they've built these footpaths. And even this took several months to cover just 400m,” another replied.

Many internet users recognized the concrete structures as rainwater sponges included in Bengaluru's “smart city” initiatives. “Perennially under repair... while being constructed also....,” a user said.