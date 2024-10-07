Bengaluru's Total mall all set to become Zepto's new headquarters, employees to relocate from Mumbai soon: Report

Quick commerce company, Zepto, which is shifting its operations to Bengaluru has zeroed in a popular Total mall for its headquarters, reported Money Control. The staff of the company are expected to change their base by early next year. Zepto(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

According to the report, the company signed a lease agreement to convert Sarjapur’s Total mall into its office and is planning to move all 1,800 (roughly) employees to tech capital from Mumbai. It earlier set a deadline by November this year but it is now extended as the company was looking for a suitable location in Bengaluru for the new base.

The estimated cost for this massive headquarter shift is reportedly ₹3 to 4 crore and Zepto is likely to save ₹40-50 lakh a month in rents by shifting to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

A source told the publication that 90% of Zepto’s employees working in Mumbai agreed to move to Bengaluru. “A total of 1000 employees work from the Mumbai office and 90% of them agreed to move to Bengaluru. The company is discussing with others about the relocation,” a source from the company is quoted as saying. The company will bear all relocation expenses of employees and they have been given enough time to shift to the city.

The Karnataka government earlier welcomed Zepto to the capital city and appealed to other start-ups to consider Bengaluru for their primary operations. “Our city is also the most millennial-friendly in India for education and employment, ranking 18th in the Asia Pacific. With 3,600+ funded tech startups and the highest number of employable female talent, Bengaluru is where innovation thrives. Welcome, @ZeptoNow! I invite more startups to join us and flourish in the best startup ecosystem in India,” Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge earlier said.