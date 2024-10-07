In a road rage incident, a man was stripped and assaulted by a group of people in Bengaluru. The video that went viral on social media has drawn public outrage and raised concern about such frequent incidents. Bengaluru man stripped by a mob during road rage incident, traffic movement disrupted

In the viral video, an altercation was observed between a man and another group which led to a massive brawl. The mob later attacked the man and made him remove his clothes on the road. The incident is said to have happened near Tannisandra main road of north Bengaluru and it led to a huge traffic jam on a road that already faces severe congestion daily.

An X handle called Karnataka Portfolio shared the video and wrote, “A road rage incident occurred on Thanisandra Main Road near Haj Bhavan, where a group of individuals forcibly removed a man's clothing and subjected him to severe physical assault. The victim was slapped, punched, and brutally beaten by these individuals. It is deeply concerning that such a violent and humiliating act took place in public, violating the dignity and safety of the victim.”

Note - HT cannot independently verify the video

The internet users raised concerns about the safety in tech capital. A user wrote, “This action of the public due to watching action movies and thinking life is like that only.”

Another user said, “Very sad, this could happen to any of us, no matter how law-abiding citizens we are.”

In a similar incident last month, aschool bus in Bengaluru was attacked by a mob after the bus overtook their car. The incident happened last month at Electronic City and the accused were booked by the cops.

Bengaluru Police have already warned commuters of being involved in any road rage incidents and stressed that they will be booked immediately. They are advised to call 112 during such incidents.