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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, July 15 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 15, 2026, 24:00:52 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Human Relation with House Bird — Artworks by Rahul Gupta

    Gram it: Motorcyclists vroomed on Kartavya Path as the Shaurya Vijay Yatra expedition kicked-off in the Capital, on Tuesday. This bike rally is planned from National War Memorial in Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Dras in Ladakh, and aims to honour the Indian Armed Forces and former servicemen. Here’s how the bikers took to the streets after the expedition was flagged off by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Arun Sharma/PTI)
    Gram it: Motorcyclists vroomed on Kartavya Path as the Shaurya Vijay Yatra expedition kicked-off in the Capital, on Tuesday. This bike rally is planned from National War Memorial in Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Dras in Ladakh, and aims to honour the Indian Armed Forces and former servicemen. Here’s how the bikers took to the streets after the expedition was flagged off by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Arun Sharma/PTI)

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: July 15 to 21

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Turtle Walker (Director: Taira Malaney)

    Where: Block C, Vasant Vihar

    When: July 15

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Registration is a must. Visit here

    Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Madhur Live

    Where: Dutchman Portz, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida

    When: July 15

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

    #Staged

    What: Sampravah – A Tribute to Late Pt Kundan Lal Gangani Ft. Pt Harish Gangani (Kathak); Ustad Rashid Mustafa & Shariq Mustafa (Tabla duet) & Adnan Shah (Sitar)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 15

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: A New Consciousness for a Fractured Time – Rethinking India’s Development Path (Speaker: Prof Mihir Shah)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Umbrella Painting

    Where: Café Coffee Day, Hotel Corus, First Floor, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place

    When: July 15

    Timing: 3.03pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kya Matter Hai? Ft. Inder Sahni

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: July 15

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Rakhi and Teej Bazaar

    Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: July 15

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 15 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 15 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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