A school bus in Bengaluru was attacked by a mob after the bus reportedly overtook their car. The incident happened last week at Electronic City, causing serious concern on the safety of school children. Mob in Bengaluru attacks school bus filled with kids during road rage, FIR registered. VIDEO

The video that went viral on social media shows a mob pulling out the driver from the bus and thrashing him on the road. The bus was filled with school children when the incident happened and it even created a jam on the road.

An X handle called Karnataka Portfolio shared the video and wrote, “At around 4 PM, a school bus on Route 35, operated by Treamis School in Electronic City, was viciously attacked by a group of goons. The attackers, numbering between 6 and 8, were traveling in a Scorpio.”

The handle also claimed that the mob attacked the bus with metal rods. “These individuals pursued the school bus aggressively and subjected it to a brutal attack. They used a metal object to smash the bus’s window, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for the children inside,” read the post.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police said that an FIR has already been registered against the accused. “FIR has been registered at Hebbagodi PS of Bengaluru Rural District, Investigation is underway,” said Bengaluru Police.

A parent of a child who is studying in the same school wrote, “It's my son's school and very scary. Also looking at the vehicle it has a black tinted glass. How have they managed to get away so long. Hoping for the strictest action.”

A user said that most of the school bus drivers have been creating a menace in Bengaluru. He wrote, “Most of the school bus drivers are rouges. Every morning in inner areas of Marathahalli they drive very rashly. In fact in a school child was ran over by a school bus in Munnekolala last year. They drive rouge as their school owners are rouge themselves.”