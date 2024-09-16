Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the people to rise against divisive and destructive forces that aim to break society under the guise of unity. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for celebrating pluralism of Constitution

Speaking at the Grand Steps of Vidhana Soudha during the inauguration of a historic human chain movement on International Democracy Day, the CM called for celebrating the pluralism upheld by the Constitution in daily lives.

He emphasised the need to defeat the conspiracies of divisive forces and strengthen democracy.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that India had a form of democracy and parliamentary systems during the times of Buddha and Basavanna, with the "Anubhava Mantapa" being a symbol of early democratic institutions.

Referring to Dr B R Ambedkar's speech on November 25, 1949, the CM noted that true political freedom is meaningful only when economic and social democracy is achieved. He added that as long as inequality exists in India, political freedom will lack real significance.

The CM stressed the importance of the values enshrined in the Constitution's preamble. He mentioned that efforts are underway to teach and instill these values in schools and colleges across Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah also called for a Karnataka and India where peace and equality thrive with no space for discrimination. Until the inequalities in society are eradicated, he argued, the freedom gained by the country remains incomplete.

He emphasised that the government is working towards equality by implementing programmes that empower the poor and middle class from all castes and religions.

The CM condemned divisive forces that misuse the concept of unity and are enemies of social justice and equality. He called for standing firm against these forces to ensure the rights and opportunities of women, Dalits, and backward communities.

He particularly targeted the NDA, accusing them of being against the poor and middle class and obstructing pro-poor programmes.

The creation of a human chain with over 2 million participants, the CM said, sends a clear message to destructive forces and aims to strengthen the unity of humanity.

The event also saw the participation of democracy ambassadors such as Harekala Hajabba, sanitation workers Nagalakshmi and Manjula, transgender activist Priyanka, and two specially-abled students, who stood beside the CM to symbolise the spirit of Democracy Day.

The event was chaired by MLA Rizwan Arshad, and attendees included Basavaraj Horatti, Rudrappa Lamani, ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, Priyank Kharge, K.J. George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and many other dignitaries.