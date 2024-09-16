Karnataka: Rapid Action Force deployed after Bajrang Dal protest over a social media post in Mangaluru

The Rapid Action Force has been deployed in Mangaluru to maintain order following a protest by workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal over a social media post on Monday. Rapid Action Force deployed to stop the march to Nabanna. (PTI)

Yatish N, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Dakshina Kannada, stated, "Today, on the eve of Eid-e-Milad festival, we have made adequate arrangements around the district... We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place. Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action."

Eid-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is being celebrated today with processions held nationwide.

In Surat, police conducted a flag march to uphold social harmony.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said , "On the 16th, Eid processions will be taken out in different areas of Surat and the Ganpati immersion process will begin from the morning of the 17th. Surat Police has made a lot of preparations given this... More than 15 thousand of our police personnel and home guards will be deployed and to help them, there will be 11 companies of State Reserve Police and 1 company of Rapid Action Force. We have also formed a special unit which will be ready to deal with any situation... Surveillance will also be done with drone cameras... We appeal to everyone not to pay attention to any rumour and celebrate the festival peacefully..."

Also, at a press conference, Narasimha Komar, Police Commissioner of Vadodara, announced, "Eid-e-Milad is also being celebrated on the 16th. Traditionally, it was celebrated all day, but due to the Ganesh festival, we have organised a dialogue process with religious leaders, eminent citizens, and social leaders to conduct it between 8 am and 2 pm. A detailed security plan has been worked out for fortified districts set up across the city. Technology, including CCTV cameras, drone cameras, body cameras, and video analytics, will be used to monitor criminal, anti-social elements, and potential troublemakers. We are also closely monitoring social media to prevent any rumours or communal tensions. The city police have made all preparations to conduct both festivals peacefully."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18 to avoid conflict with Ganpati Visarjan ceremonies. The official notification stated, “To maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities... the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad is being declared on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, instead of Monday, September 16, 2024.”