Karnataka LoP R Ashoka demands NIA probe into Nagamangala violence

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka on Sunday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent violence in Mandya district, citing alleged involvement of Kerala-based persons with links to banned outfit such as Popular Front of India (PFI) in it. Karnataka LoP R Ashoka seeks NIA probe into Nagamangala violence

Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town in Mandya district, following which mobs went on a rampage, targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension on Wednesday night. "Locals have suspected the involvement of Kerala-based persons with links to banned organisations like PFI, Karnataka Forum for Dignity in the communal riots that took place during the religious immersion at Nagamangala. These wicked people had bought 150 masks before the riots, and destroyed CCTVs. Locals suspect that the crime was fully sponsored and premeditated," Ashoka said in a post on 'X'.

As the first 23 accused named in the FIR registered by the government are Hindus, it gives rise to suspicion whether the police are under pressure from banned organisations. "As there is a strong suspicion over the involvement of banned organisations and religious fundamentalists in this communal riot, it will be difficult for the local police to crack the case, and so I urge CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwara to hand over the case to the NIA," he added.

A few people, including two policemen, had sustained minor injuries in stone-pelting on Wednesday night. According to police, an argument had broken out between two groups, when the Ganesh idol procession by devotees from Badri Koppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation.