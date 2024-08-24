Monkeypox scare in Bengaluru: Karnataka health dept ready with 50-bed isolation ward

Karnataka's Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday addressed growing concerns about the spread of Monkeypox virus in the state, assuring the public that there is no cause for alarm as no cases have been detected in India so far. Speaking after a departmental meeting at the Vikasa Soudha, Patil emphasized that the state government has implemented comprehensive measures to manage any potential outbreak. The government is closely following central guidelines and has set up screening at international airports. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Patil reassured residents that the state has been proactive in preparing for Mpox, a virus that has recently been reported in several African countries.

"Today, I met with officials from the medical education department to discuss strategies to contain the Mpox virus. There's no need for alarm; we have implemented the necessary measures. The Union Health Department has already issued guidelines, and the Centre has provided advisories regarding Mpox. We have organised testing and screening facilities at Victoria Hospital and set up isolation beds. Tests will be conducted free of charge," Patil said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The minister noted that Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, with symptoms typically resolving within two to four weeks with supportive care.

To facilitate early detection and management, the Karnataka government has also set up free testing facilities at Victoria Hospital. The hospital is also equipped with 50 isolation beds reserved for suspected Mpox cases in its H Block. The VRDL lab and microbiology department at Victoria Hospital are prepared to conduct necessary tests, with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits readily available.

Patil further informed that the central government has issued guidelines and is conducting screening at international airports to prevent the virus’s entry into the country. He added that similar testing and isolation arrangements will be extended to other hospitals as needed.

(With agency inputs)