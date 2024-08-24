Karnataka cabinet greenlights Bengaluru's mega tunnel project for 12,690 crore: Report

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved two major infrastructure projects aimed at addressing Bengaluru’s chronic traffic congestion. The first is a ground breaking tunnel road project, set to cost an impressive ₹12,690 crore, The Times of India reported. This initiative will feature an 18-kilometer twin-tube tunnel extending from Hebbal flyover to the Central Silk Board junction, complete with five entry and exit points. (HT Photo)

This initiative will feature an 18-kilometer twin-tube tunnel extending from Hebbal flyover to the Central Silk Board junction, complete with five entry and exit points. HK Patil, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister for the state, confirmed that administrative approval has been granted and tenders will be issued soon.

The project, championed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is designed to alleviate traffic woes by connecting National Highway 7 with National Highway 14. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate ₹30,000 crore for the construction of the tunnel network, proposing a joint venture between the state government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The execution will be carried out through a public-private partnership, involving significant land acquisitions, including areas from the turf club, golf course, and Bangalore Palace, the report noted.

In addition to the tunnel, the cabinet approved a 250-meter sky deck project, expected to cost ₹500 crore.

Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned a proposal for the installation and maintenance of LED street lamps by private firms, costing ₹686 crore, the publication added. This move aims to replace conventional lighting and achieve an estimated annual savings of ₹300 crore in electricity costs. Additionally, 52 new Indira Canteens will also be established at a cost of ₹20 crore to serve newly created wards.