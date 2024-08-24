iPhone-maker Foxconn infuses 1,200 crore in Karnataka unit

Electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has infused about ₹1,200 crore -- approximately USD 144 million -- into its Karnataka-based Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd, the company said in a recent regulatory filing. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan,(REUTERS)

ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.6 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024

The iPhone contract manufacturer's Singapore-based arm Foxconn Singapore Pte has bought over 120.35 crore stocks of Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd at ₹10 per share on August 21.

The Karnataka government in a statement last week said Foxconn is planning to invest ₹25,000 crore to establish a massive manufacturing plant near Dodda Ballapur that will create 40,000 jobs.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's massive 250 meter sky deck gets Karnataka cabinet approval. Full details

"The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after China's unit. It will create 40,000 direct jobs, especially for middle-level educated individuals, and our investment will not stop here; in the future, we plan to explore other sectors also," Foxconn Chairman Young Liu was quoted as saying in the statement.

With the fresh infusion, Foxconn Singapore has invested over ₹13,800 crore in the Karnataka unit.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru airport cab ride to get dearer for passengers after new pick-up point tariffs. Full details

The Karnataka government has allocated 300 acres to Foxconn for its upcoming mobile manufacturing unit in the state.