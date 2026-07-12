Time to move beyond Corbusier: Chandigarh Golf Club chief’s plan to decongest Sector 26 gridlock

Amid the tug of war over decongesting Sector 26’s school road, with the UT administration, school heads and parents each pushing their own fix, Major RS Virk (retd), president of the Chandigarh Golf Club, has proposed constructing two additional roundabouts and rear entry-exit gates for the institutions along the stretch. Major RS Virk (retd) suggested that roundabouts be built behind St John’s, near the road from Raj Bhawan, and behind Sacred Heart, at the junction leading to the Golf Course and Kishangarh. (HT File)

The road, which houses St. John’s High School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Strawberry Fields High School, St. Kabir Public School and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, is currently declared one-way during school hours, a measure that has caused inconvenience to commuters using the stretch.

In a proposal, Virk suggested that roundabouts be built behind St John’s, near the road from Raj Bhawan, and behind Sacred Heart, at the junction leading to the Golf Course and Kishangarh.

He recommended that the schools construct parking lots within their premises using porous tiling, to also serve rainwater harvesting and solar power generation, with a rear gate designated for buses and staff to regulate heavy traffic separately from the main entrance.

Acknowledging that St John’s and Sacred Heart may need to cede small portions of their land for the plan, Virk suggested this be offset by allowing them government land for parking and an additional gate. “For a better flow of traffic and easing the life of the residents, the government has to step out of the legacy of Le Corbusier and allow such changes,” he said.