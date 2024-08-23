Karnataka law minister HK Patil said that the cabinet has approved the construction of a massive Sky deck in Bengaluru. According to the Congress government, this sky deck will be the biggest in South Asia, with a 250-meter height. Bengaluru's massive 250 meter sky deck gets Karnataka cabinet approval. Full details ([Pic for representation)

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka minister said, “Karnataka cabinet decided to build a sky deck at the estimated cost of Rs. 500 crores. Building an underground tunnel from Hebbal to Silk Board junction is expected to cost Rs. 12,690. Karnataka cabinet has decided to open 52 new Indira canteens in Bengaluru. 592 Anganwadis to be opened at the cost of Rs. 50 crores.”

The 250 mt sky deck has been in the works for a while and is expected to be a major tourist attraction in Bengaluru. The location of this massive structure was discussed in detail, and the Karnataka government reportedly finalized a few locations for the sky deck.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “The Skydeck is one of the major projects that draws tourists to Bengaluru. The massive structure requires 25 acres of land. We plan to construct it near NICE road as all Bengaluru MLAs have agreed to it. The exact location is yet to be finalised.”

Earlier, three locations were considered for constructing the Skydeck project – Hemmigepura (near NICE road), the Jnana Bharathi campus and Kommaghatta. The 25-acre site in Hemmigepura, currently managed by NICE, reportedly gained broad approval from the state Cabinet members as it offers a panoramic view of the Turahalli Forest and is conveniently located near the NICE Road, with the Thalaghattapura Metro station about five kilometres away.

In previous cabinet meetings, the Karnataka cabinet approved renaming Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South, a decision followed by an announcement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

(With agency inputs)