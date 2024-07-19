How the skydeck project might affect plans for a second airport in south Bengaluru: Report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's plan of building a 250-meter-tall skydeck in Bengaluru to establish new tourist attractions is in talks, and authorities have identified a 25-acre vacant plot in Hemmigepura, located in southwest Bengaluru, for its construction, the Deccan Herald reported. This Skydeck project, inspired by the structure of a banyan tree, will likely be built in Bengaluru's Hemmigepura.

The decision, made during a recent meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, could mean that the proposed second airport for Bengaluru will likely not be situated in the south or southwest regions of the city. The 250-meter tall observation deck planned for the tower will impact airfield height restrictions, the report noted.

Authorities were mulling over three locations for the construction of the skydeck project - Hemmigepura, the Jnanabharathi campus and Kommaghatta. The 25-acre site in Hemmigepura, currently managed by NICE, gained broad approval from the state Cabinet members as it offers a panoramic view of the Turahalli Forest and is conveniently located near the NICE Road, with the Thalaghattapura Metro station about five kilometres away.

The Jnanabharathi campus and Kommaghatta were rejected as the former, a 1,201-acre area, would be unsuitable for the tower because it might distract from its academic focus. The latter, where a new helipad was built for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in mid-2022, was also considered too congested with limited access.

The 250-meter tower could however potentially interfere with the state’s plans to develop a second airport within a 20-kilometer radius of the observation deck, which encompasses parts of south and southwest Bengaluru including Electronics City, Jigani, and Bannerghatta Road, aviation experts told the publication.

"As Hosur falls in the south eastern part of Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport is situated in the north, the government can finalise the second airport only in the western part of Bengaluru, which is between Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road," the expert said, as quoted in the report.