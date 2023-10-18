News / Cities / Bengaluru News / After tunnels, DCM DK Shivakumar proposes 250-metre-tall Skydeck in Bengaluru | Watch video

After tunnels, DCM DK Shivakumar proposes 250-metre-tall Skydeck in Bengaluru | Watch video

ByYamini C S
Oct 18, 2023 11:18 AM IST

The Skydeck project, 250 metres tall, is being seen as an infrastructural wonder as it will be the highest viewing tower in the country, if built.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday proposed a Skydeck project in Bengaluru after the tunnel network he previously vouched for to ease traffic issues in the city. This Skydeck project is being seen as an infrastructural wonder, as it will be the highest viewing tower in the country, if built.

This Skydeck project, inspired by the structure of a banyan tree, is being seen as an infrastructural wonder.
This Skydeck project, inspired by the structure of a banyan tree, is being seen as an infrastructural wonder.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister for Bengaluru development, said the project was conceptualised by an Austrian firm, COOP HIMMELB(L)AU, in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO). He also directed officials to analyse the financial viability of the project and identify eight to 10 acres of land for the construction of the same. The Skydeck project is reportedly inspired from the structure of a banyan tree, and is set to be 250 metres tall.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

READ | Bengaluru traffic management plan: DCM DK Shivakumar invites tenders for tunnel construction to ease congestion

He also shared a representational video of the project on social media site X, writing, “Reviewed the proposed Bengaluru Skydeck project plan, conceptualised by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU of Austria in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO), and which if implemented will be the highest viewing tower in the country. Directed the officials to assess the financial viability of the project in addition to identifying a suitable piece of 8-10 acres of land for its execution.”

The video showed the towering structure in daylight as well as night time, and grabbed eyeballs on the internet. Watch the awe inspiring video here:

READ | ‘Unworkable’: Experts on tunnel highway network proposed in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

DCM DK Shivakumar's previously proposed underground tunnel network project received mixed responses, with experts saying that the development of public transport and mass transit systems in Bengaluru will be more sustainable to end traffic congestions. The project, if constructed, would need an initial investment of 22,000 crore for phase 1 alone. Inspired by Singapore's tunnels, it will be a 99-kilometre-long project.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out