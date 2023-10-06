8 firms to submit report on Bengaluru traffic management plan: DKS

Eight consultancy firms are in the race to prepare a comprehensive road infrastructure and traffic management plan for Bengaluru, state deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday. Shivakumar also said that the state will be ready to float tenders for the proposed 190-km long tunnel roads by December. (ANI)

Shivakumar, who is also the bengaluru development minister (BDA), held a meeting with officials regarding the development of the city on Thursday. “We had called for a tender and nine companies participated in the Expression of Interests. Eight companies were found eligible. The eligible companies will be submitting a report in another 45 days and the consultant for the project would also be finalised by the end of October,” Shivakumar said.

The deputy chief minister said that consultancy firms were called to prepare a concept plan for capital city, which includes road infrastructure, traffic management, construction of tunnels and overall development to resolve the traffic issue in the state capital.

Shivakumar also said that the state government will be ready to float tenders for the proposed 190-km long tunnel roads in Bengaluru by December 15. “By the end of this month I will finalise the consultation. By December 15, a feasibility report will be prepared. So, we are making all preparations to float tenders by December 15,” he said.

“A decision has to be made on whether the tunnel road should be four-lane or six-lane. Where it should start and end, entry and exit points, should it be expanded throughout Bengaluru. This can’t be done in one or two days. The companies will study and submit their reports in this regard,” Shivakumar stated, adding that it is a huge project which requires huge capital and it has to be implemented in a phased manner.

The roads identified for tunnels in Bengaluru are Ballari road, Old Madras road, Mekri Circle, Miller road, Chalukya Circle, Trinity Circle, Sarjapur road, Hosur road, Magadi road, KR Market, Silk Board among others.

“The companies will study where the tunnel road could be done among these areas. “The tunnel drilling machine is a small one here (Bengaluru) . The tunnel roads are constructed in Mumbai and North India. Bengaluru needs a minimum four lane tunnel road. More land is required for the project,” he added.

“The project is on a very large scale and requires a huge amount of funding. So, it has to be done in different stages. We have proposed 190-km for now.”

In order to resolve the traffic congestion on Outer Ring Road (ORR), the deputy chief minister has scheduled a meeting on October 7, in the presence of all stakeholders. “Due to consecutive holidays, there was a massive traffic jam on ORR. I held a meeting with the traffic police and with the ORR Association. I’ll visit ORR along with my team on October 7.”

“Corporation engineers should work with the help of traffic police regarding potholes. At places indicated by the traffic police, the corporation should quickly repair the roadblocks. This action has been taken so that there is no accident due to potholes. The public can also inform the BBMP Commissioner regarding potholes,” Shivakumar added.