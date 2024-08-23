Cab rides to Bengaluru airport will become costly as cab aggregators have hiked the fare for airport bookings in the city. This comes after Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport, increased the fee for designated pickup points at both airport terminals in Bengaluru. Bengaluru airport cab ride to get dearer for passengers after new pick-up point tariffs. Full details

Also Read - Bengaluru water tariff to be hiked 20 to 30%, says Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

According to a report in The Times of India, the BIAL has increased the 20-40% fee for designated pickup points in the airport. For Uber, it is increased to 230 from 187 at Terminal 1, whereas at Terminal 2, it is increased from 187 to 260. For Ola, it has increased from 172 to 215 at both terminals. The passengers will have to bear these charges, and it reflects on the overall cab fare during the trip.

BIAL’s spokesperson clarified in the publication that the hikes were issued after the transport department approved it. “The increased passenger fares are in line with the transport department rules and regulations. The department has approved the latest tariffs and new tariffs are already implemented,” a spokesperson is quoted as a saying.

Also Read - ‘Bengaluru is choked and crying out for help, put politics aside’: MP Tejasvi Surya highlights traffic issue

Earlier, the cab drivers in Bengaluru came up with the idea of creating WhatsApp and Telegram groups to compete with cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. There are two main types of these duty groups: the first consists solely of drivers who share trip requests with others when they are unavailable, and the second type includes drivers, travel agents, and IT park representatives who post intra-city travel requirements for employees after work hours. These groups are helping drivers skip the commissions that they have to pay for aggregators otherwise.

Meanwhile, BMTC has been running AC bus services from the airport to all areas in Bengaluru. There has been a demand to increase the frequency of these buses as they provide economical rides to the airport, which is roughly 35 km from central Bengaluru.