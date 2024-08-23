Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that there will be a hike in water tariff at Bengaluru soon and stressed that the ongoing financial burden on the state is forcing them to take the decision. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB), the board that is responsible for drinking water supply in the city is managing finances with great difficulty, he said. Bengaluru water tariff to be hiked 20 to 30%, says Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar(PTI)

Speaking at an event, DK Shivakumar said, “The water tariff in Bengaluru has remained same in last 12-13 years. The water board is facing severe difficulties and it is high time for the government to implement the hike. I do not mind getting any backlash to this decision as my aim is to supply water to entire Bengaluru without any disruptions.”

Shivakumar also highlighted that the government must invest in water distribution system to the entire population of tech capital. “The BWSSB might collapse if we do not invest in the board as it is already facing many financial burdens. We aim to provide water to the increasing population of Bengaluru and we are also planning revamp out distribution system. So the tariff hike is necessary,” he added.

He also refuted speculations about the privatization of the BWSSB. He said, "Despite many proposals and past experiences, including a study I conducted on water utility privatization in France, I am resolute in opposing privatization of public utilities.”