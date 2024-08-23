27-year-old reflects on loneliness and hustle of living alone in Bengaluru: 'Hustle feels too much'

When one starts to live alone, it can be natural to feel lonely. Recently, a 27-year-old man caught the attention of the internet by detailing a similar experience of being alone in a new city- Bengaluru. He expressed how being alone gave him a sense of freedom with added-on responsibilities. At the same time, he shared how the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru made him feel alone. The man explained that living in Bengaluru can be lonely.

He shared, "On one hand, there's a certain freedom that comes with having your own space. I get to cook my own meals, watch whatever I want, and organize my place just the way I like it (minimalism, anyone?) But on the other hand, there's a deep sense of loneliness that creeps in, especially when all you hear is the hum of the city outside and the silence inside your home." (Also Read: She sold her company for ₹500 crore, but still lives on rent in Bengaluru: Meet Suhasini Sampath)

He also shared that when living alone, one has to take on the roles of chef, cleaner and entertainer. "But then there are days when the quiet is overwhelming, and the hustle feels like it's all just too much. Bangalore is an amazing city with so much to offer, but sometimes, it feels like the more people there are around you, the lonelier it gets. It's tough to make connections that go beyond the surface level, and the daily grind leaves little room for socializing," he wrote in the post.

Take a look at his entire post here:

This post was shared on August 21. Since being posted, it has gained more than 500 upvotes. Many people also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "28 and same. However, I had a pretty decent social life, but slowly, my friends moved out of the city(all 3 of them). Now, I'm just fighting to live another day. Hoping for a miracle that someone may pull me away from this loneliness."

Another person added, "I would say get a purpose. And be busy pursuing it. It can be switching to a different company or maybe doing something on your own. Only when you are free do you start getting the idea of loneliness."

"Once Kohli said he felt lonely even in a room full of people, and I have never related better to anything else. The loneliness just sets in without you guessing," commented someone else.