Bengaluru to get $1 billion investment from international energy company over 5-6 years: Report

Bengaluru is all set to get a one billion dollar-investment from an international energy company, expected to generate huge employment opportunities for locals. The facility will create around 600 jobs by 2025, focusing on engineering and digital services.(Reuters file photo)

Energy giant Chevron has revealed plans to invest one billion dollars over the next 5-6 years in establishing the Chevron Engineering and Innovation Excellence Centre (ENGINE) in the Karnataka capital, The Hindu Businessline reported. This new facility will be crucial for the company's global operations and initiatives.

Akshay Sahni, the soon-to-be Country Head of Chevron India, spoke to the publication and emphasised that the centre will provide significant career opportunities for local professionals. It will focus on addressing the current global energy needs and advancing towards a lower-carbon energy future, the report stated.

“Chevron ENGINE will create meaningful opportunities for local professionals to work on the incredible challenge of meeting the global energy demands of today and building the lower carbon energy system of tomorrow,” Sahni said, as quoted by the publication.

Chevron intends to attract highly skilled professionals to support its diverse projects, which span engineering and digital services. By the end of 2025, the company expects to fill around 600 positions, with additional hires planned as the centre develops, the report added.

Sahni highlighted that Chevron ENGINE will leverage India's extensive talent pool and combine it with the company's global expertise and resources.

Chevron is a major player in the energy sector, involved in the production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as offering transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives.