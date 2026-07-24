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    Chris Sale strikes out 11 as the Braves hit 4 home runs to edge the Padres 6-5

    Chris Sale strikes out 11 as the Braves hit 4 home runs to edge the Padres 6-5

    Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 24:25:48 IST
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    ATLANTA — Chris Sale matched a season-high with 11 strikeouts and the Atlanta Braves hit four home runs in a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

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    HT Image

    Dominic Smith hit a three-run homer and Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies had solo blasts off bulk reliever Griffin Canning as the Braves took three of four from San Diego. All-Star Drake Baldwin added his 19th of the season in the seventh inning.

    Sale gave up three runs on five hits and a walk in six innings of work. All three runs came in the second inning.

    Ty France hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Braves reliever Tyler Kinley to pull the Padres within one at 6-5. Danny Young came on for the Braves and recorded the third out of the eighth inning, then Raisel Iglesias threw a scoreless ninth to record his 21st save.

    Canning took over in the second inning after a perfect first from Padres opener Kyle Hart. Harris greeted him with a 420-foot home run to right field. Canning lasted 2 2/3 innings and gave up five runs, four earned as his ERA climbed to 6.97.

    Harris was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and is now 6 for 7 in his career against Canning. Albies was 2 for 4 for the Braves, who have won six of eight.

    Luis Rengifo was 2 for 5 and had a two-run single off Sale.

    Padres: RHP Germán Márquez will open a three-game series at Miami on Friday.

    Braves: RHP Grant Holmes starts Atlanta's three-game series at Baltimore on Friday.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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    Home/Genesis/Chris Sale Strikes Out 11 As The Braves Hit 4 Home Runs To Edge The Padres 6-5
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