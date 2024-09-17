Bengaluru rowdy sheeter forces his rival strip and run naked on streets to create fear: Report

Bengaluru Police are on a hunt for a rowdy sheeter for making his rival strip and run on a busy road. A video went viral on social media where a man was attacked and made to remove all his clothes, and police took it as a suo moto case. Bengaluru rowdy sheeter makes his rival strip and run naked on streets to create fear: Report

According to several reports, the suspect was identified as Pawan Gowda alias Kadubu, and he is a rowdy sheeter at Rajagopal Nagar police station. Gowda and the victim in the video were friends earlier and turned into rivals.

The accused called the man on video in his area to settle an old issue and attacked him to teach him a lesson. He was then made to run naked in the streets and the accused shot a video. It went viral after Gowda put it as his WhatsApp status to create fear among his rivals.

In the viral video, the victim was seen pleading, and Gowda was abusing him. He said, “If I see you again in this area, you are finished. Run from this area without any clothes.”

Meanwhile, the video was reportedly shot a few days ago, but it recently went viral, which made police swing into action. The case will be registered after police receive a formal complaint