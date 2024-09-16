Bengaluru woman’s 12 am saree order for Onam via Swiggy Instamart sparks social media buzz

Onam celebrations, which began on September 6 and ended on September 15, were marked with much fervour in India. While many people prepared to celebrate the festival, a few were also running at the last minute to get things organised. Among them was X user Neerja Shah, who got a saree at the end moment from Swiggy Instamart. A woman's experience of ordering a saree via Swiggy Instamart has gone viral.

Shah shared her experience of ordering the saree via the grocery delivery platform, which grabbed the attention of many on social media. While sharing about it, Shah wrote, "Ordered a saree on @SwiggyInstamart at 12 am for last-minute Onam plans. I love Bangalore istg." (Also Read: Bengaluru woman slams BigBasket for sending free flowers on Onam)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on September 15. Since being posted, it has gained more than 34,000 views. The share also has close to 400 likes and numerous comments. The official X handle of Swiggy Cares also responded and shared, "Send us some Onam Sadhya too!"

Here's how other people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I ordered a pressure cooker before leaving for my flight. to be carried to new york for a friend."

Another X user, Sumedha Uppal commented, "Just want to close the loop on this and say that the saree slapped. you had to be there to witness it."

X user Heer Shingala asked, "Did it come with fall & edging done?"

More on Onam:

Every year, people celebrate the holy Hindu holiday of Onam with great enthusiasm. People celebrate the mythical King Mahabali's return on this day. For the residents of Kerala, it is also the start of a new year.