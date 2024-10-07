Leopard leaps onto tourist safari bus at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park. Chilling video

In a recent incident at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, tourists on a safari were left in shock when a leopard unexpectedly leaped onto the window of their bus. Leopard at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru tries to put its head through the safari bus window.(X)

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the wild cat attempting to jump onto the safari bus. At one point, the leopard even tries to put its head through the window, creating a tense moment for those on board. Passengers can be heard shouting and screaming in fear, as the sudden encounter left them both terrified and amazed.

However, the glass windows of the bus ensured the safety of the passengers.

India’s largest leopard safari

Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre in June launched the leopard safari at the Bannerghatta Biological Park here and asked officials to provide saplings to visitors at discounted rates.

He said that zoos are known to care for wildlife but apart from entertainment, zoos should also become centres of knowledge.

While inaugurating various development works including leopard safari at the Biological Park in Bannerghatta, which is touted as South India's first and largest in the country, he said people who come to the biological park are happy to see the wildlife but they should also be made aware of at least 10 types of trees by providing them information so that they can recognise the trees here.

The visitors will get to see the big cats in their natural environment spread across 20 hectares (49.5 acres) of deciduous forest in which eight leopards have been released.

The area is protected by a railway barricade and a chain link fence of 4.5 metre height.

In addition, metal sheets of 1.5 metres have been erected with a 30 degree slant, to ensure that the animals do not escape. The guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority have been adopted.

