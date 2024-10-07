Leopard attacks two minor boys near Katarniaghat; crocodile enters a house, rescued

A leopard attacked two minor boys in Chapharia Nayapurva village, located along the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich district on Sunday. The crocodile being rescued in a village near KWS (HT)

Station officer (SO) Sujauli, Harish Singh said the leopard pounced on 12-year-old Sadab, a resident of Chaphariya Nayapurva, and Aayan, 14, a resident of Madaniya Badkhadia while they were returning from a field near Bappa Inter Collage on Sunday afternoon. Upon hearing screams of the children, villagers rushed to the scene, following which the leopard fled towards nearby sugarcane fields, the SO said. According to Harish, both the boys sustained minor injuries and were out of danger.

The duo was immediately taken to the Primary Health Center (PHC) Sujauli. After the first aid treatment they were referred to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Mihipurwa for further treatment.

The attack has left the entire village in a state of fear and panic. Concerned villagers have demanded that the forest department take urgent action by installing a cage to capture the leopard.

The incident has raised concerns about increasing human-wildlife conflict in the region, which is close to the dense Katarniaghat forest.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, local residents are staying vigilant as they await action from the forest department to ensure their safety.

It may be noted that the forest department had already captured three leopards after a man was killed and three others, including a teenage girl and an eighty year old woman, were injured in separate incidents of leopard attacks along the sanctuary area.

However, the repeated incidents have made the authorities worried. Out of the three, two leopards were captured from Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli PS area. However, the captured leopards were later released in the Trans Geruwa region of the sanctuary.

There was resentment among the people due to frequent attacks from wild animals in the area.

Crocodile enters a house, rescued

Bahraich In a startling incident, a large crocodile made its way into the house of a villager, causing widespread panic among the local residents in Trilauki Gaudhi village under Sujauli PS area Saturday night. The incident occurred in the village located near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), an area known for its rich wildlife and biodiversity.

The crocodile was discovered by the homeowner Rajendra Yadav in the wee hours of Sunday, sending shockwaves through the household and surrounding community.

Frightened villagers immediately alerted local authorities, fearing for their safety. Village head Rajesh Gupta informed the police about the incident.

Responding swiftly to the call, station officer (SO) Sujauli, Harish Singh along with sub-inspector Ravi Shankar and head constable Mohd Afzal reached the scene around 3am on Sunday. The police team took out the family members safely from the house and informed the concerned forest authorities.

The rescue operation could be launched only after hours of the information when a forest team reached the village in the morning. With the assistance of a forest team and locals, the police managed to safely capture the crocodile. The animal was taken to the range office and later it was released for relocation to a safer area within the sanctuary.

No one was injured in the incident, but the sudden appearance of the massive reptile left the villagers shaken. This incident has once again highlighted the growing instances of human-wildlife conflict in areas bordering wildlife sanctuaries.

Shariq Rais Siddiqui