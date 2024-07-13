 Wild elephant kills forest guard at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta national park: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Wild elephant kills forest guard at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta national park: Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 13, 2024 12:22 PM IST

On July 12, a wild elephant attacked and killed Forest Guard Madanna during a night patrol at Bannerghatta National Park.

A tragic incident occurred at the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru on July 12, where a wild elephant attacked and killed a Forest Guard, identified as Madanna, during his patrol. The attack took place at around 12:30 a.m. while Madanna was on duty in the Dodda Bande forest area of Kalkere, The Hindu reported.

Forest Guard Madanna, a dedicated member of the department for over 15 years, was known for his expertise in tracking and managing wild elephants. (AP File Photo)
Forest Guard Madanna, a dedicated member of the department for over 15 years, was known for his expertise in tracking and managing wild elephants. (AP File Photo)

Forest Guard Madanna, a dedicated member of the Forest Department for over 15 years, was known for his expertise in tracking and managing wild elephants. He was highly skilled in detecting the presence of elephants.

Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre paid his last respects to Madanna, offering floral tributes to honour the brave forest guard. Khandre also offered condolences to Mandanna's family members, the report said.

In response to this tragic loss, the state government has announced a compensation package of 25 lakh for Madanna’s next of kin. Additionally, the Forest Department will also offer a job to a family member on compassionate grounds to support them during this difficult time.

