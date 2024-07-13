Karnataka announces dates for Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024; Check details here

On Friday, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge unveiled the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, set to take place from November 19 to 21. This major technology event aims to spotlight Bengaluru as a global leader in tech innovation and collaboration. The three-day summit is expected to attract over 50,000 attendees, including 5,000 delegates from over 40 countries, 460 speakers, 500 startups, and 700 exhibitors. Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023 at Bengaluru Palace, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

A 'Breakfast Meet' earlier in the day saw Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in discussion with more than 200 CEOs from top IT, semiconductor, electronics, biotech, and startup firms. The session aimed to encourage dialogue between the government and tech leaders about Karnataka’s tech ecosystem and future goals. The Department of Electronics, Information Technology, and Biotechnology also presented an 'Action Taken Report' on feedback from the 2023 Breakfast Meeting.

Minister Kharge emphasized Karnataka's role as a hub for tech giants, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and unicorns. He highlighted that the state’s success comes from industry-friendly policies and a collaborative tech environment. He expressed confidence that the upcoming BTS will draw global leaders and innovators, fostering significant opportunities for tech enthusiasts from India and beyond.

Kharge outlined future plans including a focus on skill development, innovation, and supporting startups across Karnataka. He mentioned initiatives like a new bio-manufacturing plan and discussions with the Union government and Stanford University to advance agricultural technology. The state aims to move from 8th to the top 5 in global startup ecosystems, having funded 983 startups to date.

He also announced the TiE Global Summit in Bengaluru this year, expecting over 15,000 startups and 2,000 venture capitalists to participate. Additionally, a new Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be established, with a blueprint set to be released in the coming months.

BTS 2024, themed 'Breaking Boundaries,' will feature six tracks including IT and Deep Tech, Biotech, Startup Ecosystems, and a newly added Electro-Semicon track. The summit will include over 85 sessions, B2B meetings, and special programmes like the CEO Conclave and Startup Conclave, focusing on innovative tech solutions and global partnerships.

(With PTI inputs)